MutliDyne Unveils New POV/PTZ System

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—A new point of view/pan-tilt-zoom camera from MultiDyne is ready to roll. With it comes a built-in MultiDyne HD-3500GE series multi-rate serial digital video fiber-optic transceiver to support live transmission of full bandwidth SDI video signals over long distances.

The new POV/PTZ system includes bi-directional GigE transport capability and can synchronize multiple cameras during live event or studio production. The camera base housing is designed to be used both indoors and outdoors, and can stack under a PTZ camera unit for connectivity needed for accurate remote camera control.

The HD-3500GE also features GigE connectivity, allowing for control of PTZ cameras from up to 2 miles away over a single-mode fiber-optic cable. The GigE feature also benefits streaming video applications and signal transport over a local area network.

The HD-3500 provides a multi-rate, HD, fiber-optic transport link for up to 1080p 3G HD-SDI signals. It supports two channels of outbound digital AES audio or four analog digital channels with two bi-directional RS-232 or RS-422 data channels, as well as four GPI and one tally feed.

MultiDyne is a developer of signal conversion and fiber-optic-based transport systems.