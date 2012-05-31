MultiDyne to showcase VDA-2419 at InfoComm

At InfoComm 2012, MultiDyne will showcase its new VDA-2419, an HD-SDI fiber transceiver/video distribution amplifier designed for Ross Video openGear frames. The multirate SDI digital video distribution system is capable of distributing up to nine signals from a common input, or two groups of four signals from two inputs.



The VDA-2419 is designed to provide ease-of-use by incorporating an integrated cross-point matrix, allowing users to assign a given input signal to one or more outputs, as well as enable and disable outputs as the need arises. It ensures reliable operation through an automatic fail-over mode that switches to the second input if the signal in the first input fails or becomes corrupted. Optionally, the card can transmit and receive an SDI input signal via optical fiber for installations with mixed cable topologies or long-distance transport in conjunction with multiple outputs.



The VDA-2419 is ideal for interfacility signal distribution, quality control monitoring, split feeds, OB interconnects and transmission applications.