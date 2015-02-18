Multidyne to Debut 4K Fiber Transport at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Multidyne will debut its SilverBack 4K5 fiber-optic system for 4K Quad-Link 3G camcorders. It broadens the range of 4K cameras by converting any quad-link 4K camcorder to a 4K fully systemized live camera, connected to a base station with a single fiber cable.

By putting all of the signals needed for multi-camera 4K/UHD TV production onto a single tactical or SMPTE hybrid fiber cable, the system ensures robust, reliable connectivity, whether it’s used in the studio or on location.

The Silverback product line also includes SilverBack 4K camera-mounted fiber transport solutions that support the creation and distribution of 4K/UHD DTV content. It lets users transmit any camera signal — including Ultra HD video, HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, tally and power — over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable.

Also on display will be the Multidyne 4K-4000 fiber optic transport system for delivering a 4K/UHD DTV signal over one single-mode fiber, and Multidyne Bulldog field-based fiber transport system, which extends the transmission distance of multiple camera signals over a single fiber cable.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Multidyne will be in booth C7920.