MTV Media extends online service to mobiles

Mobile services provider Conmio has helped Finnish broadcaster MTV Media, owned by Bonnier, to extend its online TV service Katsomo to a range of mobile devices.

Katsomo allows Finnish viewers to access programs over the Internet, with selected programming also available internationally. MTV Media says demand for television programs via smart phones and tablet devices is growing rapidly, and the new mobile version of the Katsomo will satisfy that demand.

Conmio develops mobile services for publications and other content providers, and has implemented similar solutions for other media companies in Finland and internationally. Major overseas customers include The New York Times, NPR, Gannett and Bloomberg.

The Katsomo mobile service has been implemented as an HTML5-based web application. The user interface and features of the service operate like a traditional TV application, but it is fully browser-based, so that software updates are performed remotely.