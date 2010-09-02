MSA Focus unveils improved broadcast management solution

At IBC2010 MSA Focus is showcasing new enhancements to its ForeTV business-oriented broadcast management platform.

ForeTV, the business-oriented broadcast management system, is built on a Microsoft .Net framework. This means that ForeTV can now take advantage of MS Business Intelligence, used in conjunction with Report Builder 3.0 and Report Services.

These tools allow the ForeTV database to integrate with SQL cubes. Broadcasters can use this to gather, analyze and present detailed business information and performance analysis.

The IBC2010 demonstrations will also include a glimpse of future developments. For example, a variety of Microsoft tools and technologies will enable new ways to handle and manipulate data, giving media companies a new competitive edge.