MPEG video monitor from Wohler

Wohler Technologies recently unveiled the new DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor, a four-screen monitoring system that offers broadcasters advanced test and measurement features in a stand-alone 2RU configuration. The DVM-2443 video monitor incorporates four 4.3in 16:9 ratio LED backlit displays for flexible and convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and MPEG-2/4 ASI streams, as well as metadata, waveform, and vectorscope overlays and audio level meters.

It accepts two 3G/HD/SD-SDI loop-through inputs, as well as composite video, component video, DVI-I and analog audio stereo inputs. The 2RU unit outputs audio via built-in speakers and a headphone jack, and a clever and intuitive menu allows each volume knob to double as a menu-selector scroll-wheel — giving operators a faster selection process than simple up or down arrows.

As DVM-2443 users monitor up to four video inputs, they can queue up waveform or vectorscope displays that occupy either an eighth of the screen or the full screen. The monitor displays crucial program information, timecode, format, and visual markers along with video program content, and users have the option of switching any screen from video to the related program ID (PID) table. The DVM-2443 provides 16 on-screen audio-level meters de-embedded from the SDI signal and also performs AAC audio decoding.