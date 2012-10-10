Motorola Mobility adds 10 new models of IP, cable set-tops

Motorola Mobility extended its IP and cable set-tops offerings with the launch of 10 new models designed to give service providers in EMEA smarter, more energy-efficient options for delivering new entertainment experiences, including entertainment everywhere (multiscreen support), over the top (OTT), time-shift TV and gaming.

The new IPTV set-tops build on the global success of the KreaTV application platform, an open system that ensures flexibility in deployment as well as smooth systems integration. Each supports high-quality IPTV services, such as HD broadcast, time shift, on-demand, OTT, and interactive applications.

Among the new set-top boxes are the compact, cost-effective VIP1103 and VIP1113.Both offer: