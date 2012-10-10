Motorola Mobility adds 10 new models of IP, cable set-tops
Motorola Mobility extended its IP and cable set-tops offerings with the launch of 10 new models designed to give service providers in EMEA smarter, more energy-efficient options for delivering new entertainment experiences, including entertainment everywhere (multiscreen support), over the top (OTT), time-shift TV and gaming.
The new IPTV set-tops build on the global success of the KreaTV application platform, an open system that ensures flexibility in deployment as well as smooth systems integration. Each supports high-quality IPTV services, such as HD broadcast, time shift, on-demand, OTT, and interactive applications.
Among the new set-top boxes are the compact, cost-effective VIP1103 and VIP1113.Both offer:
- Motorola's small and stylish IPTV client
- A Diminutive, energy-efficient design
- RF remote control (VIP1113) allows hidden installation, such as behind the TV
- Support for OTT, multi-room or entry-level IPTV deployments
- Optional SD card reader (VIP1113) for time-shifting and other applications.
