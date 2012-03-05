Mosart Medialab to Show New Newsroom Automation Features at NAB

Mosart Multi-Studio Solution

At the 2012 NAB Show, Mosart Medialab AS will show new features and capabilities for its Mosart 3.0 Newscast Automation system. Mosart 3.0 now interfaces with Harris Nexio and Grass Valley K2 video servers, Calrec and Stagetec audio mixers, Casper, Xpression and Pixelpower graphics, Brainstorm Virtual Studio and Camerobot systems.



Mosart open-systems compatibility is extended with new support for Annova's OpenMedia and Octopus in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Dalet News, and NorCom. Mosart now supports eight manufacturers of audio mixers, five manufacturers of vision mixers, nine brands of video servers, nine graphics systems, and six camera robotics systems, as well as simultaneous usage of gear from multiple camera robotic vendors. Mosart can also be user-configured to query MAM systems for metadata information.



This year Mosart launched a Virtual Audio Fader Panel that gives the director and production staff more control and a better overview of audio faders and levels, both those on air and those coming up next.



Mosart Multi-Studio Solutions, also new for NAB, is a fully featured Mosart newscast automation system designed for the multi-studio broadcaster. It provides highly efficient, streamlined sharing of resources, such as templates, and coordination across several control rooms.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Mosart Medialab will be at Snell’s Booth N1820.



