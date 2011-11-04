Mosart Medialab highlights Mosart 3.0 at News Xchange conference

Mosart Medialab is sponsoring the News Xchange conference in Cascais, Portugal, Nov. 2-4, and is showcasing version 3.0 of its newscast automation system.

Mosart 3.0 includes a range of new features and functions, including a redesigned GUI with user configurability and the capability to store settings.

Story elements, such as cameras, clips and graphics can easily be assigned to buttons. Buttons also can be assigned to a range of interface overviews, making the GUI a shot box for touch screens and adaptable for a variety of TV productions.

Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the GUI, and operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.