Moments Lab, LucidLink Partner on Cloud Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO and PARIS—Moments Lab and LucidLink are integrating their cloud technologies to enable their customers to instantly access all live and archived media and send selected clips directly to their LucidLink filespace for immediate editing. From there, media can be immediately edited in tools like Adobe Premiere with no need to sync, download or relink media files.

The partnership integrates Moments Lab’s Media Hub, Live Asset Manager, and MXT-1.5 multimodal AI with LucidLink’s storage collaboration platform. Together, they offer video professionals an intuitive, seamless and lightning-fast workflow, the companies said.

“Moments Lab and LucidLink’s solutions take content production teams from point A to point B in their live video workflows without the need to download and re-upload files to begin building, editing and distributing content,” said Frederic Petitpont, chief technology officer and co-founder of Moments Lab. “LucidLink’s technology is instant, secure, and truly empowers creative teams to work collaboratively in ways they couldn’t before.”

Added LucidLink CEO Peter Thompson: “LucidLink simplifies content collaboration and enables real-time access to even the largest files. Partnering with Moments Lab, with its groundbreaking AI indexing and content discovery technology, significantly accelerates the process of finding the key moments needed to build great content. This enables creatives to focus on what they do best— crafting captivating stories.”

Global media brand Brut, known for its short-form video content, beta-tested the Moments Lab and LucidLink integration during the 77th Cannes Film Festival. As the festival's official media partner for the third consecutive year, Brut captured live streams from red carpets, ceremonies, and interviews, with teams working on-site in the south of France and from its offices in Paris, New York and New Delhi. The Moments Lab platform made the festival streams instantly accessible, enabling journalists to quickly select the best moments and send them to their LucidLink filespace for fast editing and publishing.

This efficient workflow helped Brut achieve record-breaking results for the iconic celebration of cinema. More than 600 million views were generated across the Brut France, Brut America, and Brut India social platforms, a 90% year-on-year increase in views across all social platforms, including Instagram and TikTok and making it Brut’s most successful Cannes coverage to date, according to Ghislain Marais, head of social media at Brut.