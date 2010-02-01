MOG Technologies and Tyrell CCT partner for distribution of MXF ingest solutions in the UK and Ireland

MOG Technologies has announced a partnership with Tyrell CCT, who will have responsibility for the sales and support of MOG’s MXF Ingest product line (mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 & S1000) for the Ireland and UK market.

MOG’s ingest solutions help broadcasters and the post-production community accelerate their migration to file-based production. The partnership has already secured a key customer with Carlow Institute of Technology, Ireland, a third-level education establishment. The school recently selected MOG’s S1000 SDI recorder to provide a dual-channel multiformat media delivery system.

The mxfSPEEDRAIL creates the media for Avid Media Composer and Apple Final Cut Pro media labs and fully automates the ingest process to Carlow IT’s Avid ISIS shared storage system, effectively reducing costs and resources by eliminating the need for additional editing stations.

MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 is a multiresolution SDI recorder for file-based content, supporting a variety of formats, generating multiple resolutions simultaneously and directly into an AVID Unity ISIS, Avid MediaNetwork or other shared storage systems. mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 ingests tapeless MXF media (video, audio and metadata) from any location seamlessly into any shared storage solution.