MobiTV brings TV content to more tablet computers

MobiTV has added the Dell Streak 7 tablet from T-Mobile to the lineup of connected devices featuring mobile TV applications powered by MobiTV’s video streaming technology platform.

In addition to the Dell Streak 7, which features T-Mobile TV powered by the MobiTV Accelerated Media Platform (AMP), MobiTV also powers several mobile TV applications for Apple’s iPad, including MobiNOW and UFC Mobile.

MobiTV said it delivered 1.5 billion minutes of managed mobile video in 2010. Rapidly increasing demand and expansion across mobile devices and operating systems resulted in a 59 percent increase in average monthly minutes viewed on MobiTV’s platform in 2010 versus the prior year. On average, more than 10,000 files travel through MobiTV AMP daily for encoding, optimization and distribution to hundreds of devices over 3G, 4G and WiFi networks.

MobiTV also announced a partnership with the Mobile Content Venture to both build a hybrid client that unifies IP/broadcast together in one mobile video application and manage the operational aspects of the delivery through the MobiTV platform.

MobiTV’s technology platform powers the carrier-branded experiences for Sprint TV, T-Mobile TV and AT&T U-Verse Live TV as well as offers its MobiTV application and NFL Mobile to Verizon subscribers.