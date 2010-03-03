Mobile DTV Marketplace Coming to NAB



The Mobile DTV Marketplace will serve as a showplace of the latest consumer devices for Mobile DTV at the 2010 NAB Show. The event is being jointly organized by the Advanced Television Systems Committee, the Consumer Electronics Association, NAB, and the Open Mobile Video Coalition.



Under the banner "Experience the Power of Local Broadcast TV On the Go," the venue will showcase a variety of Mobile DTV consumer products, ranging from mobile phones and accessories, dongles, in-vehicle displays, personal computers, portable TVs and much more.



"As with the DTV transition, we have proven that when these organizations come together the consumer wins," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CEA. "CEA and its member companies are leading the way in providing consumers new and exciting products to enjoy mobile DTV. This marketplace will truly showcase the mobile future of broadcast television."



The Mobile DTV Marketplace, which will be located in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will allow users to experience the kinds of Mobile DTV products expected to be in retail stores this year, coinciding with growing number of TV stations launching mobile DTV services.



"The NAB Show is the perfect venue to showcase the impressive progress made toward bringing local broadcast mobile DTV service to the consumer marketplace," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. "Mobile DTV is an excellent example of broadcasters' innovative use of broadcast spectrum for the benefit of the public and we're proud to collaborate with these impressive partner organizations to tell the world all about this continuing technology success story."



