MNN Taps Plura Monitors in Facility Makeover

KENILWORTH, N.J.—Diversified Systems is a systems integration firm a team of expert integration professionals that includes project managers, engineers and technicians, and provides full-service support for projects nationwide.

One of our recent projects has been the renovation and transformation of a 128-yearold Manhattan firehouse into a state-of-theart community media center for the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN). This organization was founded in 1992 and provides free training in video production, editing, and broadcasting to Manhattan residents and community-based organizations. MNN operates four television channels that reach some 620,000 cable subscribers in the Manhattan area. Along with New York City sister organizations BronxNet, BRIC Arts Media Brooklyn, Queens Public Access Television, and State Island Community Television, MNN forms New York City’s public access cable network.

The completed firehouse makeover now provides three new HD broadcast studios, 24 editing and broadband workstations, media education training classrooms, multipurpose meeting, exhibition and performance space, and a youth and community media center. In all, there’s nearly 11,000 square feet of floor space in the rehabilitated structure.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL MONITORS

As part of the conversion a large number of Plura display products in several sizes were installed to serve as high-definition production monitors, multiviewer display panels, and for video and audio quality control monitoring purposes. Plura 46-inch displays are installed in all of the production control rooms and other areas where critical color matching is essential.

Use of the Plura monitoring display technology with waveform and vector monitoring capabilities has also allowed us to eliminate the expensive dedicated devices formerly used for this purpose. Actually, the Plura PBM-S Series displays provide many useful display functions that go beyond the standard functionality of waveform and vector monitors. These include closed caption (708 and 608) decoding, modes for underscan operation and markers for establishing safe title areas, 1:1 pixel mode, and display of timecode information. The monitor even includes a built-in speaker and tally indicator.

A major factor in selecting equipment for the new facility was a company’s reputation for after-the-sale continuing service. We were aware that Plura display products have been used in many projects in New York, and it has come as no surprise that the overall level of factory support on the monitors purchased for the project has been excellent.

CUSTOM TAILORING MADE EASY

In addition, Plura’s flexibility in working with us on specific requirements has been outstanding. We needed some small changes to be made in the menu configurations for custom use by MNN operators, and we also requested software alterations to address some desired display options. These modifications were all accomplished in a timely manner—something that is not usually experienced with other venders.

MNN has been very pleased with the look and feel and operation of the Plura monitors, as well as the excellent factory support received.

