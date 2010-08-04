Miranda to highlight 3-D TV, loudness control products at IBC

Miranda Technologies will be highlighting multiple 3-D TV products at IBC2010 in addition to its loudness control systems.

The stereoscopic 3-D product range includes signal processors, multiviewers and channel-branding systems. All Kaleido multiviewers can provide monitoring of stereoscopic 3-D signals, with support for 3Gb/s and dual 1.5Gb/s signals. The Imagestore 750 3-D channel-branding processor offers a variable Z-plane for graphics depth control to optimize viewing, which can be controlled by automation or manually.

Miranda’s Automatic Loudness Control solutions offer functional integration, along with a choice of leading audio processing technologies to provide the best match for a mix of channels. Automatic Loudness Control is available with Linear Acoustic AEROMAX processing, Jünger Audio Level Magic processing and with Miranda's low-cost, high-performance wideband audio processing.

See Miranda at IBC Stand 8B80.