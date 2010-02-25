Miranda to feature new automatic loudness control solutions at NAB Show

Miranda Technologies will highlight multiple new loudness control solutions, space- and energy-efficient multiviewers and audio processing for NVISION enterprise-class routers at the NAB Show.

Automatic Loudness Control (ALC), which is available for multiple Densité interfaces, prevents excessive jumps in program-to-program and channel-to-channel loudness levels. Miranda offers three ALC solutions: ALC with Linear Acoustic AEROMAX processing; ALC with Jünger Level Magic processing; and ALC with Miranda’s wideband audio processing.

Miranda also will feature Kaleido-Modular, a space- and energy-efficient multiviewer system, with up to 20 multiviewer outputs per 3RU frame. Each Kaleido-Modular card provides eight 3Gb/s, HD or SD video inputs with stereoscopic 3-D support, and two multiviewer outputs

Additionally, Miranda will show its NVISION 8500 enterprise-class routers (3Gbps/HD/SD/ASI/AES) with integrated audio processing, including de-embedding, shuffling, break-away and re-embedding capabilities.

See Miranda Technologies at NAB Show Booth N2515.