Miranda to Demo Kaleido MX and New Multiviewer at IBC

AMSTERDAM--Miranda Technologies will debut the new Kaleido-MX and Kaleido-Modular-X multiviewer series at the IBC Show in September. Designed to combine weight, space and power efficiencies with no-compromise video scaling quality, Kaleido-MX is easy to install in both studios and OB trucks. Kaleido-Modular-X input/output cards enable monitoring systems to be created within a 3RU, air-cooled Miranda Densité 3 frame.



Miranda’s commitment to high-level integration is also embodied in the NVISION 8500 Hybrid Router Series Frame Sync Input Card. The card, which supports 3Gbps, HD and SD, contains eight input ports for synchronization of incoming wild feeds or signals moving between facilities.



Miranda’s routers -- including the 4K UHDTV-enhanced NVISION 8500 Series -- are optimised with SMPTE RP-168-compliant, quad-link 3Gbps switching for the efficient handling of 4K links. The company offers a wide range of 4K-enabled, hybrid audio/video switching and processing modules, plus support for long-distance fibre cable runs.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Miranda Technologies will be at stand 8.D41.



