Miranda Technologies to highlight Kaleido-Modular multiviewer

At IBC2010, Miranda Technologies will highlight a new cascading feature for its Kaleido-Modular multiviewer, which allows the system to provide monitoring with up to 24 pictures per monitor.

Designed around small building blocks with eight video inputs and dual monitor outputs, the Kaleido-Modular multiviewer is engineered to offer easy maintenance and resilience due to its small failure block. It has a delay of less than half a frame, and offers silent operation and high picture quality. The multiviewer also can be used for monitoring stereoscopic 3-D, including dual 1.5Gb/s and dual 3Gb/s signals.

In addition, the Kaleido-Modular offers up to 20 multiviewer outputs per 3RU Densité frame, consuming less than 300W in total. For larger monitoring requirements, it can be expanded up to 288 multiviewer outputs when connected to an upstream NVISION or third-party router. An integrated routing and multiviewer system can be controlled effectively using one or more RCP-200 remote control panels.

Visit Miranda Technologies at IBC Stand 8.B80.