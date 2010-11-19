Miranda Streamlines Graphics for Scripps Network

(L to R) Duncan Harryman (front), Jeff Meyer and Mariette Fargueson from Scripps Networks Design and Motion Services

KNOXVILLE, TENN.

In 2007, we decided to re-evaluate and strengthen the channel branding graphics across Scripps Networks' 14 SD and HD lifestyle channels, and to create a much smarter graphics workflow for the array of specialty channels that are delivered from our facility here.



A new channel branding graphics system had become essential due to an increasing volume of graphics requests. Scripps also wanted to use more network-branded snipes in higher volumes to inform viewers of the networks' schedules and to promote upcoming shows across the networks, with the aim of expanding the Scripps audience as a whole. These new demands challenged our existing graphics infrastructure. We also knew that our system would soon be at an end-of-life stage. This gave us the opportunity to investigate other graphics systems.



We knew that demands and complexity were going to increase and that we had to invest in a system that could grow with us. After a year of research and review, we had narrowed our search to Miranda's Vertigo XG processor and Vertigo Suite graphics workflow tools.



The first channels to go on-air with this new graphics system were HGTV HD and Food Network HD, and this first launch allowed us time to exercise the new workflows. More recently, we've used the system on the Travel Channel, and it has been very flexible in meeting our branding requirements.



One of the most valuable tools provided is effective, automated asset and workflow management. As our networks grow, automation is vital to the efficiency of our workflow operations. Our aim is to develop channel branding workflow without increasing our graphics teams, network operation department or network promotion departments.



Before launching the Miranda system, we typically took a static or motion graphic and inserted it over the content. Anything moving would be created in After Effects, then saved as a separate DVE file and imported into the channel branding graphics box.



Now we can build more graphics more efficiently, and automate the channel branding process with Miranda's Vertigo Suite. We can drop graphics into predefined templates, link them to live data sources, and efficiently insert them into playlists—all of which is done by our motion designers. Another impressive feature is that the Vertigo XG allows us to play with 16 graphics layers. We currently use eight layers due to a limitation with automation and not the Vertigo system. The Vertigo layers give us the ability and flexibility to have something animated in the lower right, as well as the top left, plus a squeeze-back, with this all happening on the same screen at once.



We have yet to fully deploy the new template creation and graphics workflows company-wide, but when we have established our Vertigo Suite work order management in full, it will change the way that Scripps brands submit their requests, and ultimately the way we execute them on-air. The Miranda system will allow us to absorb the increase in workload because of all the efficiencies it brings.



Peter Franks has been with Scripps Networks for the past 15 years He may be contacted atfpfranks@scrippsnetworks.com.



For more information, contact Miranda at 973-379-0089 or visitwww.miranda.com.



