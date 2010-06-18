Miranda showcases 3DTV products at BroadcastAsia2010

Miranda Technologies showcased multiple new 3DTV products at last week’s Broadcast Asia 2010 show.

The Densité 3DX-3901 stereoscopic 3-D signal processor provides high-quality conversion of multiple 3D formats, including dual 1.5Gb/s, dual 3Gb/s, single 3Gb/s and single 1.5Gb/s, with side-by-side encoding and Sensio side-by-side encoding. Monitoring functions include Anaglyph, Difference-Disparity, and Left or Right eye display.

In addition, all Kaleido multiviewers, including the Kaleido-X (96 x 8), Kaleido-X16 (16 x 2) and the low-cost Kaleido-Modular (8 x 2) provide monitoring of stereoscopic 3-D signals, with support for dual 1.5Gb/s and single 3Gb/s signals. By using high-performance stereoscopic 3-D monitoring during production, an operator can fully assess the video quality, and compare perspectives, before switching between two stereoscopic 3-D cameras.

Finally, the Imagestore 750 Stereoscopic 3-D channel branding processor offers a variable Z-plane for graphics depth control to optimize viewing, and this function can be controlled by automation or manually. The 3DTV branding graphics integrate fully with Miranda’s Vertigo Suite graphics automation and asset management system.