Middle Atlantic Offering C2G Cabling System to Homes

FAIRFIELD, N.J.—Middle Atlantic Products has announced that consumers can bring C2G equipment into their homes, including the newly expanded RapidRun Optical modular cabling system. The RapidRun’s new features, including runners available in 15- and 25-foot options, are designed to assist with the transmission of 4K/UHD 4:4:4 signals.

RapidRun’s break-away flying leads and wall plates for attaching onto the appropriate length runner cable are still available, but the new shorter runner lengths provide more options to fit different installation needs. A fiber-based system, RapidRun features 18 Gbps bandwidth, can swap out flying leads as the format evolves, is OFNP rated, resists electromagnetic interference, and operates from a single low-voltage USB power port on the display end of the cable.

The new RapidRun system is now available.