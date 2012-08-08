Microsoft, PPTV ink partnership agreement on cloud-based collaboration

Microsoft and Chinese Internet TV service provider PPTV have signed a strategic partnership memorandum Aug. 6 to launch PPTV Asia TV Networks (ATN) platform on Windows Azure.

This one-stop Internet TV service platform will offer content and service providers a new scale of business opportunities. This is also Microsoft's first cloud-based collaboration with a local Chinese new media company.

According to the memorandum, PPTV will adopt Windows Azure as the core infrastructure platform for PPTV ATN. PPTV ATN will provide a cloud-based Internet TV system to satisfy growing global Internet TV demand. PPTV also will continue to explore the collaboration opportunities with Microsoft on online TV, media service platform and content delivery network (CDN) for its next-generation domestic market needs.