Michigan’s WWTV Enlists LiveU for Remote Production Flexibility

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Located in the rural part of Northern Michigan, WWTV/WWUP recently updated its equipment to assist with the delivery of high-quality live shots in remote areas with the addition of some LiveU gear.

Following CBS Newspath announcing that its was rolling out the LiveU Matrix for content management and distribution for all of its CBS affiliate networks, WWTV News Director Sean Mahon brought in LiveU units for the 9 & 10 News’ live production crews.

Among the products added were nine LU600 HEVC portable transmission units and 15 LiveU Smart mobile app licenses. The HEVC units boosted the stations connectivity in rural areas, while the mobile app offered flexible production capabilities with reporter’s being able to use their cellphones for live coverage.

WWTV says that with the new LiveU equipment it was able to better cover the National Cherry Festival that took place in Traverse City, Mich. As winter approaches, the new LiveU gear is expected to help with coverage of winter storms that hit the area.

In addition, LiveU Matrix is expected to become available at WWTV in the near future, allowing for the station to view CBS Newspath live feeds and use global and national content for its broadcasts.