Metaglue updates MXF tools

Metaglue has added new features to MXFixer to operate on bundles of files in accordance with the approved AS-02 specification for MXF Program Versioning from AMWA. The latest version is also optimized for the linear tape file system LTFS, to minimize tape movement during analysis and manipulation of AS-02 metadata.



The masterView real time MXF player adds new features including AFD safe area display, the ability to scrub captions and support for up to 24 audio channels.