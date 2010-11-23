Mediateket develops solution for TVNorge

Mediateket has developed the new graphics playout system for TVNorge’s newly launched digital channel MAX. In just two months, Mediateket was able to program, develop and integrate a fully automated solution to handle all the graphics requirements. The integration includes MAX's Web editor, program department, promotion department as well as MAX’s own system for the transmission of programs and advertisements.

The system is based on Xvue iOrasis and Matrox hardware. Mediateket has customized features and user interfaces to create a solution that meets MAX’s needs. The solution is built using standard components and programming languages, making future expansion and modifications easier.