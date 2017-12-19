MediaTek Finishes Evaluation Tests of Verance Watermarking Tech

SAN DIEGO & HSINCHU, TAIWAN—MediaTek, a fabless IC design company providing product for smart TV manufacturers, is the first SoC (system on chip) firm to have completed evaluation tests of Verance Aspect audio watermarking, part of the newly adopted ATSC 3.0 standard, Verance said today.

Next month at the 2018 International CES in Las Vegas, the companies will conduct joint demos of MediaTek’s digital TV platforms integrated with the Verance watermark technology.

MediaTek’s “embrace of Aspect will serve as a driving market force for smart television manufacturers to achieve next-gen TV functionality in both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 environments,” said Verance CEO Nil Shah in a press release. The Aspect audio watermark will play a key role in the personalized, interactive aspects of ATSC 3.0 as well as equip broadcasters with more options for ascertaining audience metrics.

Verance is working on go-to-market partnerships with CE companies and chip makers. As part of its strategy, the company hired Eric Anderson in September as SVP and Chief Partnership Officer, Verance said. Before joining Verance, Anderson worked for Gracenote where he led product development for smart TVs as well as broadcasters, networks, brands and cable services.

More information is available on the Verance website.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.