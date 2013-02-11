Trending

MediaSilo to display digital dailies solution at NAB 2013

To be displayed at NAB 2013, MediaSilo has partnered with a premier editing software supplier to build a lightweight and efficient digital dailies solution for use with industry-leading video-editing applications.

Engineered specifically to meet the requirements of a top U.S. entertainment network, the integrated solution facilitates ingest, logging, rough-cuts and collaborative review of content without the need for costly on-set server systems and associated technical staff. 