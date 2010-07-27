MediaProxy’s Enigma supports 3-D broadcasts

Mediaproxy, a provider of professional broadcast compliance logging and content monitoring solutions, has added support for 3-D broadcasts in its flagship Enigma LogServer system. Mediaproxy will offer users a fast and easy way to record 3-D content.

Users can feed LogServers with either ASI or IP streams directly from their headend equipment. LogServer dynamically detects active streams and records them in both proxy and native MPEG formats. It provides assurance that the actual transmission will be recorded, rather than traditional baseband representations.

The Enigma LogServer compliance logging system is used throughout Southeast Asia, the United States, Canada, UK, India, Africa, Europe, as well as most major broadcasters throughout Australia and New Zealand.