Mediaproxy to unveil next-generation LogServer at NAB Show

Mediaproxy will introduce its next-generation range of LogServer platforms and software, including a new mobile client application and content-matching capabilities, at the 2013 NAB Show.

LogServer IP is an extensible native MPEG streaming server solution offering software-based MPEG2/4 multiviewers and multichannel MPEG review. It allows seamless access to the transport streams via new Monwall IP and LogPlayer IP client applications. LogServer IP combines RTSP-based IPTV applications, state-of-the-art IP MPEG multiviewer clients and multichannel review of recorded content.

Scalable to hundreds of single and multi-program transport streams across a linked network of servers, LogServer IP also seamlessly integrates with LogServer ASI.

Mediaproxy also will preview Version 8 of its flagship LogServer ASI product. Version 8 enhances compliance logging, providing a comprehensive feature set ranging from loudness monitoring to transcoding and viewer ratings analysis.

See Mediaproxy at 2013 NAB Show booth SU10204.