Mediaproxy to unveil next-generation LogServer at NAB Show
Mediaproxy will introduce its next-generation range of LogServer platforms and software, including a new mobile client application and content-matching capabilities, at the 2013 NAB Show.
LogServer IP is an extensible native MPEG streaming server solution offering software-based MPEG2/4 multiviewers and multichannel MPEG review. It allows seamless access to the transport streams via new Monwall IP and LogPlayer IP client applications. LogServer IP combines RTSP-based IPTV applications, state-of-the-art IP MPEG multiviewer clients and multichannel review of recorded content.
Scalable to hundreds of single and multi-program transport streams across a linked network of servers, LogServer IP also seamlessly integrates with LogServer ASI.
Mediaproxy also will preview Version 8 of its flagship LogServer ASI product. Version 8 enhances compliance logging, providing a comprehensive feature set ranging from loudness monitoring to transcoding and viewer ratings analysis.
See Mediaproxy at 2013 NAB Show booth SU10204.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox