MediaKind’s Aquila Broadcast Enables IP Media Delivery

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind is rolling out the Aquila Broadcast next-generation broadcast solutions, a tool to help broadcasters transition from appliance-based platforms to all-IP media delivery, MediaKind says.

Aquila Broadcast is powered by software-based video compression, control and stream processing to provide resolutions up to UHD with HDR support, as well as offering wide codec support and bandwidth savings.

The goal of the Aquila Broadcast system, per MediaKind, is to ensure compatibility with all-IP technologies and standards, as well as increased transponder density keeping video quality.

The system is deployable as an appliance or software-only either on-premise or in the cloud. It supports the MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC video codecs.

Aquila Broadcast combines different MediaKind consumer delivery products, including Encoding Live, Stream Processor and nCompass control.