MediaKind Launches CE1 Next-Gen Media Contribution Encoder

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind is debuting the CE1 next-generation media contribution encoder designed for professional contribution video processing.

The CE1 is combined with MediaKind’s multicodec and multiservice RX1 decoder for an end-to-end media contribution workflow. It is available as a cloud-native deployment model and can integrate with public cloud providers to enable broadcast quality contribution to the cloud. CE1 software also is available within a hardware platform to allow broadcasters to run services on-premise.

CE1 delivers low latency, HEVC or MPEG-4 AVC encoding of HD and UHD video content for live events. It also provides a platform to support 4:2:2 10-bit content contribution in the cloud and accommodates industry standards SMPTE ST 2110, SRT and BISS-CA. Utilizing the X86 server platform, CE1 can accommodate all new codecs and standards.