Media storage, archive systems, asset management

RAID STORAGE CONTROLLER

ATTO Technology FastStream RAID Storage Controllers

Provide 8Gb/s Fibre Channel or 6Gb/s SAS host connectivity to multiple tiers of SAS/SATA disk storage enclosures; allows for up to 30 streams of HD video served out to multiple workstations; prevents false drive failures, eliminating wasted time replacing good drives; full stream counts are maintained during a drive failure.

716-691-1999;www.attotech.com

CLUSTERED NFS SERVER

Evertz EMS

Highly scalable and high-performing clustered NFS server; offers fault-resilient multitiered core storage; features ingest client with browse proxy and confidence playback, jog/shuttle controls for stored content or live ingest, file ingest with NativPlay for fast real-time ingest, and multichannel playout client with simulcast HD/SD output; media clients are available with optional local storage.

905-335-3700;www.evertz.com

MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT MODULE

Myers Information Systems ProTrack MAM

Automates digital media workflow by directing the movement of assets throughout the broadcast content life cycle; provides an affordable and effective solution for managing content using business rules-based control over digital files to assure content is available where and when it is needed; ensures that multichannel content is identified, catalogued, moved to/from the playback server and archived.

413-585-9820;www.myersinfosys.com

CLOUD-BASED MAM

Quantel QTube

Enables anyone involved with the production process, wherever they are in the world, to view, log and edit material itself located anywhere in the world; engineered to operate in the conditions provided by public Internet connections, where bandwidth, latency and availability are continuously variable; usable workflow will operate at bandwidths as low as 300kb/s and with latency in the range of hundreds of milliseconds.

212-944-6820;www.quantel.com

MOBILE VIDEOTAPE INGEST FLYPACK

Alteran Technologies ViTaDi AutoPack

Updated four-channel Version 2.0 features revised master control that organizes and monitors the workflow process, multiclip capture mode, time code break mode and onboard storage; supports native file formats, including QuickTime, MXF and OP-atom; works with customer-supplied VTRs or with either automatic or semi-automatic ViTaDi playback configurations.

818-998-9100www.alterantechnologies.com

STORAGE SYSTEM

Isilon Systems S-Series Nodes

Capable of more than 1.7 million I/O operations per second and 45GB/s of aggregate throughput from a single file system; up to 2.3TB of globally coherent cache; uses SSD technology for file-system metadata, delivering high performance for metadata-intensive operations while improving overall latency; ideal for broadcast, real-time streaming, rendering and post production.

206-315-7500;www.isilon.com

ASSET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Front Porch Digital DIVAdirector v4.1

Enables operators, using their Web browser, to search, locate and retrieve stored media assets directly from their desktops; adds a revamped and simplified browser interface, support for identification and retrieval of clips with noncontiguous time code, partial-restore format auto detection to further simplify user interaction with the complex format/wrapper challenges handled by DIVArchive, and management of remote proxies without the need for their replication specifically for DVIAdirector; offers enhanced integration with SAMMA Solo system.

303-440-7930;www.fpdigital.com

CONTENT DELIVERY SYSTEM

Digital Rapids MediaMesh 1.2

Combines a robust delivery framework with flexible, full-featured receiving appliances, providing efficient transfer of file-based digital media between content providers, contributors, aggregators and distribution partners; optimizes the delivery of HD, SD and Digital Cinema content over terrestrial IP networks and satellite; features new sending and contribution tools.

905-946-9666;www.digital-rapids.com

CONTENT PRODUCTION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

EVS IPDirector

New API and MOS protocol support ensure full interoperability with all types of third-party systems, such as asset management, automation and NRCS including Avid I-News, ENPS or Annova systems; expands integration with NLE systems, including media exchange with Avid editors and new EVS FCP Export Plug-in designed for Apple Final Cut Pro users, which allows export of edited sequences or job requests to an EVS server or near-line storage

818-846-9600;www.evs.tv

NEWS PRODUCTION SUITE

Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet News Factory

Applies the principle of story-centric production, in which all departments of the newsroom collaborate in a multimedia-oriented production; integrates desktop scripting with video and multimedia tools, providing a smooth, intuitive workflow, from ingest through automated playout and multiplatform delivery; automates many tasks and processes for additional efficiency.

212-269-6700;www.dalet.com

SHARED STORAGE SYSTEM

Small Tree GraniteSTOR ST-RAID II

Ethernet-based shared storage system supports 6Gb SAS/SATA protocol end-to-end; includes direct attached shared storage technology designed specifically for Final Cut post-production professionals looking for economical, functional and easy to manage storage solutions; low latency ensure there are no dropped frames in SD or HD; available in 8-, 12- or 16-drive (1TB, 2TB or 3TB drive) configurations.651-389-9950;www.small-tree.com

CONTENT LIBRARY

SeaChange International Universal Media Library 7200

Fuses traditional linear playout support with production and streaming capabilities into an all-in-one solution; supports studio and post-production workflows as it integrates with nonlinear editing systems like Final Cut Pro and Avid; allows edit-in-place, which lets users edit content that is simultaneously being ingested; supports extremely large files (up to 32TB for single files); provides storage capacity of up to 144TB in 9RU.978-897-0100;www.schange.com

SERVER

Streambox Enterprise Server

Captures content at a lower cost by providing an acquisition platform that can be used to manage and play out live and file-based video sent from the field; complete package consists of the Distribution Server, Store and Forward Server, and Interrupted Feedback Broadcast (IFB), which work together to provide an end-to-end solution; automatically archives all video streams to be available for download at a later time.

206-956-0544;www.streambox.com

MAM SYSTEM

SGT VEDA

Software suite integrates video content management for traditional broadcasters with the need for multiple delivery models; provides program management including rights management from contract to usage; ingest management detects and imports any sort of clip automatically; search and retrieve component looks at the meaning behind the words to return any relevant media, ignoring spelling errors in either the metadata or the search query.

+33 164 73 74 74;www.sgt.eu

UNIVERSAL DRIVE TRAY ADAPTER

Sonnet Technologies Transposer

Designed to take the hassle out of installing a 2.5in SATA SSD into a computer's drive bay or SATA storage system; users simply plug in and secure any 2.5in SATA drive to the Transposer, secure it to a 3.5in drive tray — either side or bottom mount — and then plug in the assembly; no adapter cables or additional brackets are required; standard mounting holes and connector placement assure universal compatibility between drives and trays; rugged construction is designed to keep its drives cool.

949-587-3500;www.sonnettech.com

ASSET MANAGEMENT

RadiantGrid Technologies RadiantGrid Platform

Adds live HD-SDI capture capabilities to record directly from live feeds that will be prepared for distribution; supports GPU-accelerated video preprocessing through its integration of the Cinnafilm Dark Energy plug-in, and audio upmixing, downmixing, loudness range control and multipass scaling through the Linear Acoustic AERO.qc processor; ingested files are immediately indexed for metadata, passed through an integrated QC tool and then transcoded to different file formats.

877-828-0094;www.radiantgrid.com

STORAGE PLATFORM

SAN Solutions ArtiSAN 9400 series

Designed for high-performance film and video applications; supports multiple streams of 2K/4K media, as well as all HD video streams, including 3G and 3D applications; is offered in both a 2RU, 12-bay, 3.5in drive enclosure form factor and a 2RU, 24-bay, 2.5in drive enclosure form factor; includes SAN Solutions' dual active RAID controllers, featuring high-performance hard disk and solid state drives.

866-661-7144;www.sansolutions.com

SCALABLE STORAGE SYSTEM

SGL FlashNet

Modular structure provides systems that start on a single server for smaller organizations and scale to a cluster with a theoretically infinite number of identical nodes; clustered architecture provides reliability levels; identical software is installed on all members of the cluster, allowing any machine to perform any task; in the event that a server fails or is taken down for maintenance, workload is taken over automatically by another node in the cluster.

615-324-6075;www.sglbroadcast.com

VIDEO I/O MODULES

Harmonic Omneon MediaPort 7000 Series

Delivers new multicodec support with enhanced media processing functionality to streamline playout workflows and simplify the transition to HD; features full SD and HD back-to-back DV and MPEG-2 playback in any combination; optional support for additional codecs, such as AVC-Intra, playable back-to-back with DV and MPEG-2; SD upconversion, HD downconversion, and 1080i/720p crossconversion on every channel, regardless of media codec; simultaneous SDI and HD-SDI outputs for every channel; 1RU frame with dual hot-pluggable power supplies and support for one or two hot-pluggable dual-channel video modules.

408-542-2500;www.harmonicinc.com

DAM PLATFORM

TMD i-mediaflex

Provides a Web-based applications environment for users to search, browse and create media workflow processes from the wider enterprise and beyond; features the ability to raise and administer media workflows from any location.

512-600-3133;www.tmd.tv

