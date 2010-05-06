Maxell unveils three iVDR products

Maxell introduced a 5-1/4in internal iVDR drive bay, an external iVDR desktop dock and four-bay iVDR storage library at the 2010 NAB Show. The new products provide format continuity from acquisition to post production.

The new iVDR products are intended for the post-production market. The 5-1/4in internal iVDR drive bay is aimed at ingest applications, the external iVDR desktop dock is for storage and the four-bay iVDR storage library is for archival use.

The products make transferring files stored on an iVDR EX cartridge simple and painless due to the high-speed transfer rate of the SATA and eSATA connections. Additionally, footage can be edited directly on the iVDR EX cartridge or off-loaded onto a computer for editing using a number of programs, including Adobe Premiere, Grass Valley EDIUS or Final Cut Pro. Once completed, edited footage can be transferred back onto the iVDR EX cartridge for safe transport to a broadcast station or production house.