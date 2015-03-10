Matthews to Introduce Next-Gen Lighting Stands at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Matthews Studio Equipment will introduce Vator III heavy-duty lighting stands at the 2015 NAB Show. The new grey-colored Vator III stands offer improvements over the previous generation of black-colored Vator II stands.

The Vator III product line will be available in six different models, ranging from a single riser Loboy, Crank and Super Crank models, to the new Mega Vator, which offers a 15-foot height and 200 pound capacity. Also at the booth will be Matthews’ Floatcam with pan/tilt head and the Matthews Slider Cart.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Matthews Studio Equipment will be in booth C5437. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com