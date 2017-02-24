Matrox's Monarch HDX Adds Closed Captioning Ability

MONTREAL—The Monarch HDX from Matrox has added another talent to its quiver, with the company announcing the integration of closed captioning capture and streaming support. This will provide closed captioning abilities to broadcasters while streaming or recording.

With this new feature, the Monarch HDX retrieves captioning data from the SDI Vanc or line 21, then embeds the data within the H.264 essence as CEA-608. The content can then be streamed to media servers or content delivery networks, like Wowza, YouTube Live or Ustream. It can also be recorded as MOV/MP4 files.

This firmware update for the Monarch HDX system is now available for download from the Matrox website.