Matrox Video to Showcase Video Streaming at 2015 NAB Show

Matrox Monarch HD

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Matrox Video will showcase Matrox Monarch HD, a compact, easy-to-use H.264 encoder for streaming live events and recording mastering-quality versions for post-event editing. It generates an H.264-encoded stream that’s compliant with RTSP or RTMP protocol, while encoding video at bitrates suitable for live streaming. It also simultaneously records an MP4 or MOV file to an SD card, USB drive or network mapped drive.

Also on display will be the VS4 Recorder Pro multi-camera recording app that frame accurately captures up to four video and audio inputs to create files for use with editing apps from Adobe, Avid and Apple, and in archiving. H.264 is provided in MOV or MP4 wrappers and AVI files can be created using the Matrox MPEG 2 I-Frame codec. It functions as a multiviewer, offering pristine video quality even when monitoring interlaced sources on progressive computer monitors. VS4-based systems are ideal for multi-camera live production streaming with Telestream’s Wirecast for Windows or StudioCoast vMix software.

OEMs can use Matrox DSX developer products to create advanced broadcast graphics systems, video servers, channel-in-a-box equipment, contribution and distribution encoders and nonlinear editing systems. The Matrox MicroQuad multiviewer, the Matrox Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI scan converter and the Matrox MC-100 dual-SDI to HDMI mini converter will also be displayed.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Matrox Video will be in booth SL5817.