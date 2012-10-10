Matrox unveils quad HD-SDI capture card for Wirecast streaming

The new Matrox VS4 is a four-channel HD-SDI capture card for use with Telestream Wirecast for Windows webcasting software.

In a single PCIe slot, Matrox VS4 provides up to four independent HD-SDI inputs with up to 16 embedded audio channels per SDI source, taking up an absolute minimum of the real estate inside a PC. Matrox VS4 not only sends video feeds to Wirecast for streaming, it simultaneously records all of the original video and audio feeds to disk – ready for post-event editing.

The Matrox VS4 will be available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers in next month.