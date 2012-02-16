Matrox to showcase Avio fiber-optic KVM extender at NAB 2012

At this year’s NAB, Matrox Graphics will showcase its Avio fiber-optic KVM extender for graphics-intensive design, visual effects and editing applications. The extender lets users separate the computer from the working environment and place it in a secure, climate-controlled machine room.

The product consists of a transmitter and receiver pair, which capture dual digital video, keyboard, mouse, analog stereo audio and USB from the host system and extend them uncompressed up to 1.24mi. over a single fiber-optic cable. The extender maintains the system's performance and delivers exceptional image quality and smooth HD video playback without any frame rate drops or color degradation.