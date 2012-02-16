Matrox to showcase Avio fiber-optic KVM extender at NAB 2012
At this year’s NAB, Matrox Graphics will showcase its Avio fiber-optic KVM extender for graphics-intensive design, visual effects and editing applications. The extender lets users separate the computer from the working environment and place it in a secure, climate-controlled machine room.
The product consists of a transmitter and receiver pair, which capture dual digital video, keyboard, mouse, analog stereo audio and USB from the host system and extend them uncompressed up to 1.24mi. over a single fiber-optic cable. The extender maintains the system's performance and delivers exceptional image quality and smooth HD video playback without any frame rate drops or color degradation.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox