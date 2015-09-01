Matrox to Debut Monarch HDX Dev Tools at IBC 2015

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has announced that it will premiere its new Monarch HDX Dev Tools at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show. The Monarch HDX Dev Tools are a set of tools that allow network- or cloud-based video management platform developers, A/V integrators and resellers utilize the streaming and recording capabilities of Monarch HDX H.264 encoding appliances.

Among the tools for the Monarch HDX set are automatic configuration methods and Monarch HDX Control API. The automatic configuration methods set all Monarch HDX encoding and destination parameters by loading an XML configuration file or instructing the device to retrieve configuration information from a URL at boot-up. The Monarch HDX Control API is an HTTP-based API that lets developers create their own control software to start and stop encoding, set bit rates and destinations, and get the status of a Monarch HDX device.

Monarch HDX Dev Tools will be available in September at a starting price of $1,995.

IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. You can find Matrox Video located at booth 7.B29.