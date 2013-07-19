Matrox Support for Adobe Creative Cloud and Avid Media Composer 7 at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Matrox Video will profile their full support for the latest releases of the Adobe Creative Cloud and Avid Media Composer 7 video editing/content creation tools, with the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX I/O card.



Matrox I/O products provide broadcast-quality video and audio input, output and monitoring to enable traditional tape-based workflows including deck control for frame-accurate batch capture and print-to-tape. They also let users encode H.264 files for delivery to the web, iPad and iPhone up to five times faster than by using software alone, without sacrificing quality.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Matrox Graphics and Matrox Video will be sharing stand 7.B29.



www.matrox.com/video