Matrox SMPTE ST 2110 NIC Cards Powering Ross Video’s XPression

OTTAWA—Ross Video has opted to use integrated Matrox SMPTE ST 2110 network interface controller (NIC) cards for multichannel IP video I/O workflows with its XPression real-time motion graphics engine.

The XPression product family has developed systems to support SMPTE standards in HD-SDI workflows using the Matrox DSX LE4 IP cards to help meet the needs for IP production. In addition, Matrox DSX LE5 D25 and DSX LE5 Q25 NIC cards support UHD inputs and outputs over 25 GbE for XPression.

Ross Video has used Matrox as XPression’s primary video I/O card for more than 10 years, according to Patrick Twomey, Ross Video’s director of Xpression product marketing.

“Matrox has always provided top-notch products and a robust SDK for the XPression Development team to work with, and the new Matrox DSX LE5 cards provide XPression the bandwidth to support multichannel inputs and outputs using the latest SMPTE standards for IP production our customers demand,” Twomey said.