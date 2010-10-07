Matrox MX02 includes Adobe CS5 Production Premium support
At IBC2010, Matrox announced that its MX02 family of I/O devices for the Mac will be available with support for Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium this month.
Key features of this release include professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/crossconversion and HDMI video monitoring with Matrox calibration controls, including blue-only. In addition, WYSIWYG support for Adobe Photoshop and After Effects is provided.
Adobe CS5 support for the Matrox MXO2 devices for Mac will be available in release 2.1 to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website this month.
