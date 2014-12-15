Matrox Monarch HD Now Offers Automatic Configuration Tools

MONTREAL—Matrox Video announced the immediate availability of automatic configuration tools for the Matrox Monarch HD H.264 encoder. Integrators and video delivery platform developers can use the tools to design a single device management interface for detecting, configuring, and controlling Monarch HD units in remote locations using XML information sets that can be viewed by any text editor or displayed in any webpage.



For example, specialized CDNs and video platform providers who wish to offer a branded plug-and-play user experience can use the automatic configuration tools to provide an installation procedure. The customer would just insert a USB key containing the customized automatic configuration file, boot the Monarch HD and be ready to stream at their chosen settings. Multiple Monarch HD units on a network can be managed from a single application or portal. Streaming and recording parameters need not be set by each individual user.



Matrox Monarch HD generates an H.264-encoded stream compliant with RTSP or RTMP protocol. While encoding the video at bitrates suitable for live streaming, Matrox Monarch HD simultaneously records a MP4 or MOV file to an SD card, USB drive, or network-mapped drive. The encoder is priced at $995, not including tax and delivery.