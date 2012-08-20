Matrox Maevex series among IBC2012 lineup

The Matrox Maevex video distribution over IP solution consists of an encoder/decoder pair that extends 1080p video, audio, and RS232 control signals over a standard TCP/IP network.

The Maevex Encoder captures video, audio and RS232 signals from a host PC or another media source and seamlessly extends the signals to one or more Maevex Decoder units via CATx cabling. The technology's H.264 encode/decode platform delivers Blu-ray™-quality video extension over standard LAN/WAN connectivity at user-defined low bit rates for minimal network bandwidth consumption. The robust Matrox PowerStream software suite is used to manage, monitor, and schedule the Maevex network remotely.