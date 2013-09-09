Matrox Features Monarch HD at IBC2013

At IBC2013, Matrox Video will feature the new Matrox Monarch HD video streaming and recording appliance.



Monarch HD is intended to simultaneously stream a live event and record a mastering-quality version for post-event editing, providing these two independent modes in an integrated unit.



The streamer/recorder generates an H.264-encoded stream compliant with RTSP or RTMP protocol from an HDMI input source. While encoding the video at bitrates suitable for live streaming, Matrox Monarch HD records a high-quality MP4 or MOV file to an SD card, a USB drive or a network-mapped drive. Matrox Monarch HD is remotely controlled using any computer or mobile device with a Web browser. It also offers one-touch stream and record pushbuttons, low power consumption, a locking power connector and a fanless design.



“Matrox Monarch is already being used for Internet broadcasts from beta sites around the world and the feedback on the feature set has been uniformly positive,” said Daniel Maloney, technical marketing managers at Matrox.



Matrox Monarch HD will be available worldwide by the end of September.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Matrox Broadcast will be at stand 7.B29.



http://www.matrox.com