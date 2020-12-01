Matrox Expands REMI Capabilities for Monarch EDGE

MONTREAL—Updates to Matrox Video’s Monarch EDGE 4K/multi-HD encoder and decoder units have been announced, highlighted by the introduction of new remote production (REMI) workflows.

The Monarch EDGE technology can deliver up to four synchronized HD/3G-SDI camera feeds or a single 12G-SDI signal—in both native progressive and interlaced video formats—with glass-to-glass latency as low as 100 ms. According to Matrox, this reduces the number of production staff and resources required in the field.

Two Monarch EDGE units can fit into a single 1RU rack space. The encoder and decoder pair also includes next-generation connectivity, including tally and talkback I/O and support for standard MPEG-2, RTSP and SRT streaming protocols.

Other new features available via the Monarch EDGE update include the ability to encode eight channels of audio per stream from a selection of 16 embedded audio sources per SDI input. Users can also record to a USB drive or network attached storage, allowing for the capture of multicamera ISO recordings.