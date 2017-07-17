Matrox Encoders Add Facebook, YouTube Live Support

MONTREAL—A recent upgrade to Matrox’s streaming and recording encoders Monarch HD and Monarch HDX has added native support for the Facebook Live and YouTube Live streaming platforms.

Users will be able to stream content from the Monarch encoders directly to either Facebook or YouTube by copying a unique Facebook or YouTube access token from Monarch’s Command Centre control software and pasting it to their accounts.

This latest Monarch HD and Monarch HDX firmware update is available to registered users as a free download via the Matrox website.