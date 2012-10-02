Matrox Avio F120 fiber-optic KVM extender now available

Matrox announced the availability of the Avio F120 fiber-optic KVM extender for the latency-free operation of a remote desktop at resolutions up to 4K. Designed for graphics and video-intensive applications such as broadcast and post production, the Avio F120 transmitter/receiver set extends two single-link DVI (2 x 1920 x 1200) or one dual-link DVI (2560 x 1600 or 4096 x 2160) video and USB HID peripherals from the host system by up to 6562ft. The Avio F120’s uncompressed transmission delivers exceptional graphics and video playback performance, with the computer centrally stored in a machine room via a single duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable.

The Avio F120’s support for 4K resolution content additionally provides a future-proof platform for professionals working with the industry’s next-generation video resolution standard. Users benefit from the extension of a dual-link DVI, 4K display running at 30Hz, with the transmitter unit able to clone and share the remote desktop on a local 4K projector.

Key features include: