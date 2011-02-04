Matrox announces HD-SDI scan converter with genlock, region of interest

Matrox has introduced the Matrox Convert DVI Plus, an SD/HD-SDI scan converter, which is designed to make it easy and affordable for broadcasters to take Skype, YouTube, Google Earth and mobile phone video to air.

The Matrox Convert DVI Plus is well-suited for creating broadcast video from computer applications, Web browser sessions and citizen journalists’ mobile phone videos. Matrox Convert DVI Plus is also appropriate for driving projectors and large displays.

The Matrox Convert DVI Plus includes comprehensive region-of-interest support and background color selection capability for downstream keying applications.

Matrox Convert DVI Plus controls are provided via a PC-based GUI, which can include a live preview pane for scaling and positioning in context. Registration is now open for two identical sessions of the Matrox Convert DVI Plus webinar, which will be held Feb. 10.