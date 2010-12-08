Matrox adds new workflow features to MXO2 product line

Matrox Video has made available Version 2.1 software for its Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices for Macs. Key features of this release include Adobe CS 5 Production Premium support and a new stand-alone software application, Matrox Vetura Capture.

Matrox Vetura Capture lets users quickly and easily capture QuickTime files using commonly used codecs installed on their editing systems. Users of Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 can capture to the Matrox MPEG-2 I-frame, full-raster (1920 x 1080) HD files; users of Final Cut Pro can capture to ProRes; and Avid users can capture directly to Avid DNxHD MOV files.

